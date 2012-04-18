FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on tech weakness
April 18, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on tech weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, including reports from IBM and Intel.

Both Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp fell a day after reporting results. IBM lost 1.9 percent to $203.41 and Intel was off 2.7 percent to $27.70.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.17 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,046.37. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.74 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,385.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.55 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,032.27.

