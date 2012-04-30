FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens with slight losses
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens with slight losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday following data that showed Americans only modestly increased spending in March and Spain had slipped into recession.

While the news from Spain was expected, it was a reminder of the troubles facing the euro zone, which many investors fear could hamper domestic growth and profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.08 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,219.23. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was off 2.33 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,401.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 7.21 points, or 0.23 percent, at 3,061.99.

