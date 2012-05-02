US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after ADP jobs data

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a report on private sector job creation was weaker than expected, giving nervous investors another reason to question the strength of the economy.

In addition, a weaker euro zone report sparked new concerns about the region’s fiscal health.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.85 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,237.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 7.31 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,398.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.39 points, or 0.57 percent, at 3,033.05.