US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after ECB rate cut, data
November 7, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after ECB rate cut, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, though gains were limited after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, raising concerns about when the Federal Reserve might cut back on its stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.75 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,779.63. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.51 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,772.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,933.96.

