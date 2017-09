NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, a day after the Dow ended at a record high as investors shifted focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.48 points or 0.13 percent, to 15,762.62, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,767.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.333 points or 0.34 percent, to 3,906.457.