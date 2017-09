NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose at the open on Thursday after data suggested stronger labor market conditions and subdued inflation pressures, while traders digested the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.87 points or 0.26 percent, to 15,942.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.29 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,785.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.028 points or 0.41 percent, to 3,937.298.