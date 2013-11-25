FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends record highs, with eyes on Iran
November 25, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends record highs, with eyes on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, taking the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs and the Nasdaq above 4,000, after a breakthrough nuclear deal between Iran and world powers boosted investors’ appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.58 points or 0.15 percent, to 16,088.35, the S&P 500 gained 2.74 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,807.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.438 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,004.088.

Energy shares capped gains as the nuclear deal with Iran eased tensions in the Middle East and dragged the price of oil sharply lower.

