US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; HP jumps
#Market News
November 27, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed; HP jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed after the market opened on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to buy before the Thanksgiving holiday, with major indexes near historic highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.13 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,091.93. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.31 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,805.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.16 points, or 0.23 percent, at 4,026.91.

Shares of Hewlett-Packard Co jumped 8 percent to $27.15 after brokerage upgrades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
