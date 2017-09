NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday, in the wake of eight straight weeks of gains and ahead of data which could provide some clues on the strength of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.92 points or 0.07 percent, to 16,075.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.24 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,807.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.296 points or 0.13 percent, to 4,065.183.