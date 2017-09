NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly climb in two months, after U.S. growth data boosted investor confidence that the economy can support a wind-down of Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.35 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,190.43, the S&P 500 gained 1.07 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,810.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.899 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,065.033.