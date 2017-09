NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, extending the previous week’s steep rally as Apple Inc surged on a distribution deal with China Mobile.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.97 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,285.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.26 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,826.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.75 points, or 0.72 percent, at 4,134.49.

Shares of Apple rose 3.1 percent to $566.92.