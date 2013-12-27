FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow aims at 7th straight record
December 27, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises; Dow aims at 7th straight record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Friday, as the market’s recent upward bias continued though investors were reluctant to make big bets with major indexes at all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.96 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,517.84. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,844.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.92 points, or 0.17 percent, at 4,174.10.

If the Dow closes higher on the day, that will mark a seventh straight daily rise for the index, its best streak since March.

