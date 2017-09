NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat in what is expected to be holiday-thinned trading on Monday, on the heels of the best two-week advance for the S&P 500 in five months and ahead of data on the housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.46 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,495.87, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,842.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.219 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,152.375.