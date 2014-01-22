FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, IBM weighs on Dow index
January 22, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, IBM weighs on Dow index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as corporate earnings provided investors with little reason to buy in a stock market that has been unable to find its footing after a strong rally last year.

Shares of IBM weighed down the Dow after the world’s biggest technology services company missed revenue expectations for a fourth straight quarter amid weakening demand, particularly in growth markets like China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.7 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,392.74, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,845.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.714 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,234.474.

