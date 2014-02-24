FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, resistance ahead
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, resistance ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, led by energy and healthcare shares, with the S&P 500 nearing resistance at its record high set last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.2 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,150.5, the S&P 500 gained 5.77 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,842.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.706 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,278.116.

The S&P faces technical resistance in the 1,850 area, near its record closing and intraday highs set Jan. 15.

