US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower, with eyes on Yellen
March 19, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower, with eyes on Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged modestly lower at the open on Wednesday, following two days of gains, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the conclusion of a two-day Fed policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,320.49, the S&P 500 lost 2.55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,869.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.309 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,324.004. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

