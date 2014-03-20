FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate hike uncertainty
March 20, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate hike uncertainty

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday as investors continued to digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who raised the specter of an earlier-than-expected hike in interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.57 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,200.6, the S&P 500 lost 1.46 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,859.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.35 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,304.252. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

