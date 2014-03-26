FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Ukraine worry eases
March 26, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Ukraine worry eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock opened higher on Wall Street Wednesday as geopolitical tensions eased after Western powers agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions against Russia unless it went beyond its seizure of Crimea.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 91.9 points or 0.56 percent, to 16,459.78, the S&P 500 gained 9.39 points or 0.5 percent, to 1,875.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.751 points or 0.66 percent, to 4,262.019. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

