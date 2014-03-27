US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after data; Citigroup down

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as the latest economic data pointed to improving conditions, though investors were reluctant to make big bets amid tensions in Ukraine and a drop in Citigroup shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points or 0.02 percent, to 16,266.03, the S&P 500 lost 3.48 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,849.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.178 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,164.401. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)