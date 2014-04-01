FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, S&P set for third straight advance
April 1, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, S&P set for third straight advance

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday, putting S&P 500 on track for a third straight advance, after the benchmark index closed out its fifth straight quarter of gains and ahead of data on manufacturing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.77 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,514.43, the S&P 500 gained 6.65 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,878.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.953 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,222.947. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

