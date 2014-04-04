FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after payrolls; Dow, S&P at records
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after payrolls; Dow, S&P at records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, putting both the Dow and S&P 500 at record levels after the March payrolls report suggested the economy may be gaining momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,616.67. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,896.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.49 points, or 0.58 percent, at 4,262.23.

For the week, the Dow is up 1.8 percent, the S&P is up 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

