US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down as momentum shares fall again
April 7, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down as momentum shares fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 on track for its third straight decline, as weakness in some of the market’s recent high-flying names continued.

Biotech and Internet names were among the most pressured, extending recent losses that sent the Nasdaq and benchmark S&P index to their worst drop since February on Friday. Yahoo Inc fell 2 percent to $33.58, Biogen lost 2.2 percent to $282 and Gilead Sciences Inc fell 1.3 percent to $71.04.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.67 points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,408.04. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.54 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,861.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.14 points, or 0.39 percent, at 4,111.58.

Losses in the Dow were limited by Intel Corp, which rose 1.6 percent to $26.59. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

