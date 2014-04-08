US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after three-day decline

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 stabilizing after a three-session selloff as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.81 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,218.06. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.79 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,843.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.00 points, or 0.10 percent, at 4,083.75. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)