US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data
April 10, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a positive read on weekly jobless claims was offset by some disappointing corporate earnings, including from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.48 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,415.70. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.94 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,870.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.31 points, or 0.10 percent, at 4,179.59.

Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond fell 5.3 percent to $64.30. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

