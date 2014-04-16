FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs after China data; Yahoo jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after China’s economic growth exceeded expectations and Yahoo shares rallied on the strength of revenue growth in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which it has a stake.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.8 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,314.36, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,850 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.464 points, or 0.78 percent, to 4,065.625. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

