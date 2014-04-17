US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on mixed earnings

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened flat on Thursday, following three days of gains, as underwhelming results from tech giants Google and IBM were offset by upbeat quarterly numbers from the likes of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and General Electric.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.66 points or 0.15 percent, to 16,400.19, the S&P 500 lost 1.54 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,860.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.557 points or 0.33 percent, to 4,072.668. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)