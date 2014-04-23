FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings shine but string of Wall St gains stalls
April 23, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings shine but string of Wall St gains stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday despite upbeat corporate earnings as buyers appeared scarce following the longest streak of daily gains on the S&P 500 so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,505.35, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,877.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.926 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,149.531.

The S&P 500 rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Peter Galloway)

