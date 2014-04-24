FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St resumes climb led by Apple, earnings help
April 24, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St resumes climb led by Apple, earnings help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday, led by gains in Apple after its earnings as well as buyback and stock split announcements, while other sector bellwethers including General Motors and Aetna also rose after results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.68 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,522.33, the S&P 500 gained 6.45 points or 0.34 percent, to 1,881.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.409 points or 0.91 percent, to 4,164.376.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

