US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher
April 29, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by a round of positive earnings reports, including from Dow component Merck & Co.

Shares of Merck rose 2.1 percent to $57.82.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.59 points, or 0.19 percent, at 16,480.33. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,873.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.72 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,087.12. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

