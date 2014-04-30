US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after GDP data

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened on Wednesday after data showed the economy grew at a sharply lower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, but gains in private payrolls kept losses in check.

EBay Inc, which reported results late Tuesday, added to the Nasdaq’s decline, falling 5.2 percent to $51.67.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at 16,519.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 4.39 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,873.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.86 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,084.69. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)