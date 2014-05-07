FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open, Yellen testimony eyed
May 7, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open, Yellen testimony eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, on the heels of the biggest drop in the S&P 500 since mid-April, as earnings season winds down and ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.23 points, or 0.47 percent, to 16,478.25, the S&P 500 gained 6.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,873.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.104 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,082.863. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

