US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed with Dow, S&P at record
#Market News
May 13, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed with Dow, S&P at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher with major indexes coming off record closes and economic data painting a mixed picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.94 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,713.41, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points or 0.03 percent, to 1,897.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,138.967. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
