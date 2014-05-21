FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, investors eyeing Fed
May 21, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, investors eyeing Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track to rebound from a broad selloff in the prior session, ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.89 points or 0.32 percent, to 16,426.2, the S&P 500 gained 4.48 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,877.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.22 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,106.11. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

