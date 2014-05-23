FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of housing data
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with investors looking ahead to data on the housing market, though the S&P 500 on track to notch its first weekly gain in the past three.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.36 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,547.44, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,893.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.97 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,159.31.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 is up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

