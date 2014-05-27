FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on ECB hopes, M&A activity
May 27, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up on ECB hopes, M&A activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as merger activity and expectations for rates cuts by the European Central Bank stoked bids for equities even after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a record on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.15 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,642.42, the S&P 500 gained 5.54 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,906.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.74 points or 0.47 percent, to 4,205.55. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
