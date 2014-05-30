US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, but on track for strong May

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with the S&P 500 coming off another record close, as data showed consumer spending fell for the first time in a year in April.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.74 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,679, the S&P 500 lost 1.37 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,918.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.04 points or 0.07 percent, to 4,250.99.

For the week, the Dow is up 0.5 percent, the S&P is up 1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.6 percent. For the month of May, the Dow is up 0.6 percent, the S&P is up 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq is up 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)