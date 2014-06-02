FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at the open
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened with slight gains on Monday as Wall Street’s recent upward momentum continued, though investors found few reasons to push shares decisively higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 at record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points or 0.08 percent, to 16,731.17, the S&P 500 gained 1.44 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,925.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.35 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,246.97. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

