US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after ECB rate cut

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit an intraday record high for the seventh time in eight sessions on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates to record lows and outlined further accommodative monetary policy actions.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.56 points or 0.16 percent, to 16,764.09, the S&P 500 gained 2.83 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,930.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.08 points or 0.28 percent, to 4,263.72.