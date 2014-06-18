US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to an impending monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve as it concludes a two-day meeting, although the central bank is not expected to make any major changes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,803.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.1 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,942.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.55 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,340.79. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)