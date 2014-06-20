FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges up at open to fresh record
June 20, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges up at open to fresh record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a sixth day to a fresh record high and on track for a fourth weekly gain over the past five.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,941.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.87 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,961.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.36 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,364.69.

Technology stocks underperformed, weighed by Oracle , which fell 5 percent after results missed expectations. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

