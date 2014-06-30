FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with data on tap
June 30, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with data on tap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed after the open on Monday ahead of business activity and home sales data, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes set to close a sixth straight quarter of gains - a streak not seen in more than 14 years.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.28 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,836.56, the S&P 500 lost 0.42 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,960.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.12 points to 4,397.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

