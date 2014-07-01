FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after China data
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks kicked off the third quarter with a higher open on Tuesday, after a report showed China’s factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months, and ahead of U.S. data expected to show manufacturing continued to grow.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.32 points or 0.14 percent, to 16,849.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.29 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,964.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.04 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,426.22. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

