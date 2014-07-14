FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens up on M&A, Citi earnings
#Market News
July 14, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens up on M&A, Citi earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, boosted by the latest flurry of merger activity as well as strong earnings from Citigroup Inc.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.48 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 6.98 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,974.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.69 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,440.18.

Citigroup rose 3.3 percent to $48.57 in early trading. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by)

