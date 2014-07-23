US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P inches higher at open, buoyed by earnings

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched up at the open on Wednesday, boosted by earnings from companies like Boeing, Pepsi and Microsoft, though conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip weighed on investor confidence.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 14.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,099.28, the S&P 500 is up 2.9 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,986.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,468.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)