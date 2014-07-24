FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open on earnings, data
July 24, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open on earnings, data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, following a record close on the S&P 500 index, lifted by strong job market data in the United States and overseas factory readings, while better than forecast results sent Facebook shares rallying.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 15.7 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,102.33, the S&P 500 added 2.07 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,989.08 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,480.66. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
