US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as earnings weigh; Amazon tumbles

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday following back-to-back record high closes on the S&P 500, weighed by declines in Amazon and Visa after the companies reported earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.71 points or 0.53 percent, to 16,993.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.93 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,981.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.98 points or 0.58 percent, to 4,446.13.

Amazon was the largest decliner on the S&P 500, down nearly 12 percent.