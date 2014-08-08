FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Russia bets, utilities gain
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Russia bets, utilities gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as optimism over the Russia-Ukraine crisis offset concerns about the implications of U.S. air strikes on Iraq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.42 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,395.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,913.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.44 points or 0.1 percent, to 4,339.41.

Utilities were the best performers on the S&P 500 as their high-dividend yield once more became attractive to investors after the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a 14-month low. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.