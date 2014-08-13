FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as tensions ease in Ukraine, Iraq
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as tensions ease in Ukraine, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday amid signs of an easing of tensions in Ukraine and Iraq, which overshadowed weak U.S. retail sales data and corporate forecasts from bellwethers including Macy‘s.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.89 points or 0.34 percent, to 16,616.43, the S&P 500 gained 8.9 points or 0.46 percent, to 1,942.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.86 points or 0.45 percent, to 4,409.11.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.