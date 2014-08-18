FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Nasdaq at 14-year high
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Nasdaq at 14-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a 14-year high as increasing homebuilder confidence and hopes for receding tensions in Russia emboldened investors in the equity market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 175.83 points or 1.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,838.74. The S&P 500 gained 16.66 points or 0.85 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,971.72. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 43.39 points or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 4,508.31.

The Nasdaq closed above 4,500 for the first time since March 2000. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.