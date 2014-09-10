FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after worst drop in a month
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after worst drop in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show day as Wednesday, not Monday)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with investors finding few incentives to jump back into the market even after a recent string of declines that included its worst drop since Aug. 5 in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.65 points or 0.03 percent, to 17,018.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,989.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to 4,555.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.