REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after worst drop in a month

(Corrects to show day as Wednesday, not Monday)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with investors finding few incentives to jump back into the market even after a recent string of declines that included its worst drop since Aug. 5 in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.65 points or 0.03 percent, to 17,018.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,989.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to 4,555.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)